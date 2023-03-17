Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Trustmark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James upgraded Trustmark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Trustmark from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Trustmark in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Trustmark from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Trustmark Price Performance

TRMK opened at $26.63 on Wednesday. Trustmark has a 1 year low of $24.68 and a 1 year high of $38.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Insider Transactions at Trustmark

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $225.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.87 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 9.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trustmark will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trustmark news, Director Tracy T. Conerly purchased 1,500 shares of Trustmark stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.24 per share, with a total value of $42,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Trustmark by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 25,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trustmark by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Trustmark by 1.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products and service. The Wealth Management segment provides integrated financial services and traditional banking products and services, such as private banking, money management, full-service brokerage, financial planning, personal and institutional trust, and retirement services.

