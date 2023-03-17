StockNews.com Downgrades HireRight (NYSE:HRT) to Hold

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of HireRight from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on HireRight from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays upped their price target on HireRight from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on HireRight from $15.60 to $13.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded HireRight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HireRight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.10.

Get HireRight alerts:

HireRight Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HRT opened at $10.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.64. HireRight has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $18.95. The stock has a market cap of $30.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.76 and a beta of 0.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of HireRight

In other news, major shareholder Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $58,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,747,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,341,499.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold 768,829 shares of company stock worth $8,347,549 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. General Atlantic L.P. boosted its stake in HireRight by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. General Atlantic L.P. now owns 32,109,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,823,000 after buying an additional 2,390,000 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of HireRight by 234.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 347,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after acquiring an additional 243,690 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in HireRight in the third quarter valued at about $3,416,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in HireRight by 2,006.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 215,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 204,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in HireRight by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,244,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,754,000 after purchasing an additional 156,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

HireRight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HireRight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireRight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.