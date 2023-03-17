Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Given a €42.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE – Get Rating) has been given a €42.00 ($45.16) price target by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 37.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €33.00 ($35.48) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €47.00 ($50.54) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($45.16) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group set a €37.00 ($39.78) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €41.00 ($44.09) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Tuesday.

Fuchs Petrolub Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of FRA:FPE opened at €30.50 ($32.80) on Wednesday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12 month low of €37.40 ($40.22) and a 12 month high of €44.80 ($48.17). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €30.57 and its 200 day moving average is €27.28.

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

