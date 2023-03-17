American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Shares of AVD stock opened at $21.10 on Wednesday. American Vanguard has a fifty-two week low of $17.28 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.52.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in American Vanguard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,206,000. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Vanguard by 250.3% in the second quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 769,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,208,000 after purchasing an additional 550,177 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,265,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,322,000 after buying an additional 238,046 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 308.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after buying an additional 192,970 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in American Vanguard during the fourth quarter worth about $3,569,000. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company engaged in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

