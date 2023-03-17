Centene (NYSE:CNC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

CNC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $95.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Centene from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Centene from $103.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.94.

Centene Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $63.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.04. Centene has a 52-week low of $62.38 and a 52-week high of $98.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.56.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). Centene had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $35.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Centene will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, December 16th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Centene

In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.88 per share, with a total value of $503,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,234.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.88 per share, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at $856,234.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO James E. Murray acquired 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.30 per share, with a total value of $494,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 136,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,984,926. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 16,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,605 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNC. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Centene during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Centene by 5,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. 93.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

