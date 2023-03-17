Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Union Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd.

Get Union Bankshares alerts:

Union Bankshares Price Performance

UNB opened at $23.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.55. Union Bankshares has a 1 year low of $20.15 and a 1 year high of $31.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $104.01 million, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Trading of Union Bankshares

Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 21.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 39,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 617.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Bankshares by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as a one-bank holding company for Union Bank, which engages in the provision of retail, commercial, municipal banking, and asset management & trust services. It offers residential real estate loans, construction real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, consumer loans, and municipal loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.