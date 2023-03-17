Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Union Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd.
Union Bankshares Price Performance
UNB opened at $23.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.55. Union Bankshares has a 1 year low of $20.15 and a 1 year high of $31.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $104.01 million, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.81.
Institutional Trading of Union Bankshares
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 39,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 617.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Bankshares by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.50% of the company’s stock.
Union Bankshares Company Profile
Union Bankshares, Inc operates as a one-bank holding company for Union Bank, which engages in the provision of retail, commercial, municipal banking, and asset management & trust services. It offers residential real estate loans, construction real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, consumer loans, and municipal loans.
