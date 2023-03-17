Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GWRE. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Guidewire Software from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.09.

Guidewire Software Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE:GWRE opened at $78.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of -39.31 and a beta of 1.25. Guidewire Software has a 12 month low of $52.08 and a 12 month high of $97.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66.

Insider Transactions at Guidewire Software

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider James Winston King sold 1,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $96,827.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,328 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $488,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 195,755 shares in the company, valued at $12,019,357. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $96,827.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,255 shares of company stock worth $1,450,282. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 158.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 3,727.3% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 261.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

