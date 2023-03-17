Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €46.00 by Warburg Research

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) has been assigned a €46.00 ($49.46) target price by research analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DPW. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($43.01) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($53.76) target price on Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.50 ($33.87) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.50 ($46.77) target price on Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €55.00 ($59.14) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, December 16th.

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Deutsche Post Price Performance

Shares of Deutsche Post stock opened at €40.17 ($43.19) on Wednesday. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of €30.52 ($32.82) and a 52 week high of €41.32 ($44.43). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €40.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €37.14.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.