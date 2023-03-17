JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Relx (LON:REL) Price Target to GBX 2,840

Relx (LON:REL – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,810 ($34.25) to GBX 2,840 ($34.61) in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,962 ($36.10) price objective on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group set a GBX 2,650 ($32.30) price target on Relx in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($26.20) price objective on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays downgraded Relx to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,585 ($31.51) price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,000 ($24.38) target price on Relx in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,547.13 ($31.04).

Relx stock opened at GBX 2,543 ($30.99) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,450.14 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,337.76. Relx has a 52 week low of GBX 2,064 ($25.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,580 ($31.44). The stock has a market cap of £48.57 billion, a PE ratio of 3,063.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.27.

In other news, insider Erik Engstrom sold 93,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,492 ($30.37), for a total transaction of £2,318,531.88 ($2,825,754.88). Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

