JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Relx (LON:REL) Price Target to GBX 2,840

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2023

Relx (LON:RELGet Rating) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,810 ($34.25) to GBX 2,840 ($34.61) in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,962 ($36.10) price objective on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group set a GBX 2,650 ($32.30) price target on Relx in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($26.20) price objective on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays downgraded Relx to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,585 ($31.51) price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,000 ($24.38) target price on Relx in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,547.13 ($31.04).

Relx Trading Up 1.2 %

Relx stock opened at GBX 2,543 ($30.99) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,450.14 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,337.76. Relx has a 52 week low of GBX 2,064 ($25.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,580 ($31.44). The stock has a market cap of £48.57 billion, a PE ratio of 3,063.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.27.

Insider Transactions at Relx

In other news, insider Erik Engstrom sold 93,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,492 ($30.37), for a total transaction of £2,318,531.88 ($2,825,754.88). Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Relx Company Profile



RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Relx (LON:REL)

