Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €37.50 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) has been assigned a €37.50 ($40.32) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 6.64% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($43.01) price target on Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €61.00 ($65.59) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($53.76) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.50 ($46.77) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €51.00 ($54.84) target price on Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Shares of Deutsche Post stock opened at €40.17 ($43.19) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €40.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of €37.14. Deutsche Post has a 12 month low of €30.52 ($32.82) and a 12 month high of €41.32 ($44.43).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

