Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €145.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) received a €145.00 ($155.91) target price from analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.35% from the company’s previous close.

VOW3 has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($252.69) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €150.00 ($161.29) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($155.91) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($139.78) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €210.00 ($225.81) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, December 19th.

Shares of VOW3 stock opened at €122.52 ($131.74) on Wednesday. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of €112.84 ($121.33) and a 1 year high of €162.38 ($174.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is €129.47 and its 200-day moving average is €132.78. The stock has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a PE ratio of 3.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.30.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

