Tompkins Financial (NYSE:TMP) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Tompkins Financial (NYSE:TMP – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
Tompkins Financial Price Performance
NYSE:TMP opened at $71.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Tompkins Financial has a 1 year low of $66.08 and a 1 year high of $85.00.
Tompkins Financial Company Profile
