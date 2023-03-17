Tompkins Financial (NYSE:TMP) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Tompkins Financial (NYSE:TMP – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Tompkins Financial Price Performance

NYSE:TMP opened at $71.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Tompkins Financial has a 1 year low of $66.08 and a 1 year high of $85.00.

Tompkins Financial Company Profile

Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries, including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.

