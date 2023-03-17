Contrasting OLO (NYSE:OLO) and ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA)

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) and ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OLO and ACV Auctions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OLO $185.40 million 6.81 -$45.97 million ($0.28) -27.96 ACV Auctions $421.53 million 4.78 -$102.19 million ($0.66) -19.21

OLO has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ACV Auctions. OLO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ACV Auctions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OLO 0 3 3 0 2.50 ACV Auctions 0 2 6 0 2.75

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for OLO and ACV Auctions, as provided by MarketBeat.

OLO currently has a consensus price target of $11.58, indicating a potential upside of 47.94%. ACV Auctions has a consensus price target of $13.55, indicating a potential upside of 6.83%. Given OLO’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe OLO is more favorable than ACV Auctions.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.9% of OLO shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.8% of ACV Auctions shares are held by institutional investors. 40.5% of OLO shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of ACV Auctions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

OLO has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ACV Auctions has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares OLO and ACV Auctions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OLO -24.79% -4.66% -4.21% ACV Auctions -24.24% -18.17% -9.69%

Summary

OLO beats ACV Auctions on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OLO

Olo Inc. provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems. The company also provides Customer Engagement solution, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing and sentiment solutions that enables restaurants to collect, analyze, and act on guest data; Front-of-House solution, which enables restaurants to streamline the queue orders from multiple sales channels; and Payment solution, a payment platform that offers fraud prevention that results in enhanced authorization rates for valid transactions. The company was formerly known as Mobo Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Olo Inc. in January 2020. Olo Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Inc. operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

