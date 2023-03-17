Reviewing Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) & MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN)

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) and MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nuvei and MultiPlan, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuvei 0 1 13 0 2.93 MultiPlan 0 3 0 0 2.00

Nuvei currently has a consensus price target of $60.57, suggesting a potential upside of 43.60%. MultiPlan has a consensus price target of $1.43, suggesting a potential upside of 40.52%. Given Nuvei’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Nuvei is more favorable than MultiPlan.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuvei $843.32 million 7.07 $56.73 million $0.39 108.15 MultiPlan $1.08 billion 0.60 -$572.91 million ($0.90) -1.13

This table compares Nuvei and MultiPlan’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Nuvei has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MultiPlan. MultiPlan is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nuvei, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.6% of Nuvei shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.0% of MultiPlan shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of Nuvei shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of MultiPlan shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Nuvei has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MultiPlan has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nuvei and MultiPlan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuvei 6.73% 7.91% 4.51% MultiPlan -53.06% -2.20% -0.62%

Summary

Nuvei beats MultiPlan on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nuvei

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels. The company sells and distributes its solutions through direct sales, indirect sales for small-and-medium sized businesses, and eCommerce resellers. Nuvei Corporation was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About MultiPlan

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment and revenue integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim. It also provides health benefit plans, which features reference-based pricing and tools to engage health plan members and providers to make the use of benefits before and after care delivery. The company serves national insurance companies, Blue Cross and Blue Shield plans, provider-sponsored and independent health plans, third party administrators, bill review companies, Taft-Hartley plans, and other entities that pay medical bills in the commercial healthcare, government, workers' compensation, and auto medical markets. MultiPlan Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

