Analyzing UC Asset (OTCMKTS:UCASU) & Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM)

UC Asset (OTCMKTS:UCASU – Get Rating) and Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares UC Asset and Stellus Capital Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UC Asset N/A N/A N/A Stellus Capital Investment 19.29% 9.63% 3.05%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for UC Asset and Stellus Capital Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UC Asset 0 0 0 0 N/A Stellus Capital Investment 0 3 0 0 2.00

Volatility and Risk

UC Asset has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stellus Capital Investment has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares UC Asset and Stellus Capital Investment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UC Asset $4.53 million 1.49 $10,000.00 N/A N/A Stellus Capital Investment $75.11 million 3.65 $14.49 million $0.74 18.93

Stellus Capital Investment has higher revenue and earnings than UC Asset.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.8% of Stellus Capital Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Stellus Capital Investment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Stellus Capital Investment beats UC Asset on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UC Asset

UC Asset, LP, a limited partnership, invests in real estate for development and redevelopment in the Atlanta area. Its investments primarily consist of ownership interests in residential and commercial properties for redevelopment in the Atlanta metropolitan area. The company also focuses to invest in and develop properties located in communities adjacent to airports and/or central business districts for shared home-office accommodations; and invest in hospitality properties. In addition, it invests in debt investment in the form of promissory notes or private loans. UCF Asset LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corp., a traded business development company invests in companies located in the United States with an EBITDA of $5 to $50 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/defense, business services, consumer products, distribution, education, energy/industrial services, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media & entertainment, restaurant/retail, software/technology, and telecommunications. It provides financing in the form of equity, senior secured first lien, unitranche, split lien and second lien debt financings for buyout transactions with an investment size ranges from $10 to $50 million.

