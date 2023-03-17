FY2024 EPS Estimates for Worthington Industries, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:WOR)

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Worthington Industries in a research report issued on Monday, March 13th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $4.23 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.15. The consensus estimate for Worthington Industries’ current full-year earnings is $4.14 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Worthington Industries Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE WOR opened at $53.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.66. Worthington Industries has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $63.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.12). Worthington Industries had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion.

Worthington Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is presently 28.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO B Andrew Rose sold 18,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total transaction of $1,084,260.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 503,839 shares in the company, valued at $29,968,343.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Worthington Industries news, CEO B Andrew Rose sold 18,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total value of $1,084,260.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 503,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,968,343.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $110,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,165,738.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Worthington Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WOR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,571,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,012,000 after purchasing an additional 526,776 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,870,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,338,000 after acquiring an additional 415,442 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,010,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,362,000 after acquiring an additional 307,667 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,999,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,121,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,929,000 after acquiring an additional 152,772 shares during the period. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

See Also

