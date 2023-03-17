Stifel Firstegy Comments on Rubellite Energy Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:RBY)

Rubellite Energy Inc. (TSE:RBY – Get Rating) – Stifel Firstegy issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rubellite Energy in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, March 12th. Stifel Firstegy analyst M. Dunn expects that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Rubellite Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.42 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Rubellite Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RBY. Raymond James cut their price objective on Rubellite Energy from C$4.50 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Rubellite Energy from C$2.85 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Rubellite Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.00.

Rubellite Energy Stock Performance

Rubellite Energy Company Profile

TSE RBY opened at C$2.27 on Wednesday. Rubellite Energy has a twelve month low of C$1.58 and a twelve month high of C$5.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$124.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19.

Rubellite Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Rubellite Energy Inc is a subsidiary of Perpetual Energy Inc

