Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$70.43.

QSR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from C$83.00 to C$81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised Restaurant Brands International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Cfra boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$81.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of QSR opened at C$84.91 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of C$60.37 and a 1 year high of C$92.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 338.36, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$88.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$84.34. The firm has a market cap of C$26.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Restaurant Brands International Cuts Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( TSE:QSR Get Rating ) (NYSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.96 by C$0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 36.50% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of C$2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.25 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 5.443353 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.732 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.37%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

