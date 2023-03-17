Brokerages Set Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Price Target at $89.00

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.00.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Franklin Electric in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Franklin Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.
Insider Transactions at Franklin Electric
In related news, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,400 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.74, for a total transaction of $129,836.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,918 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,155.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kenneth Keene sold 1,149 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $110,970.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,272 shares in the company, valued at $412,589.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,400 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.74, for a total value of $129,836.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,918 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,155.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,387 shares of company stock worth $1,364,860 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Electric
Franklin Electric Stock Up 1.1 %
FELE stock opened at $90.41 on Friday. Franklin Electric has a twelve month low of $68.27 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.77 and a 200 day moving average of $85.76.
Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $489.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.50 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Franklin Electric will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Franklin Electric Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a $0.225 dividend. This is an increase from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.67%.
Franklin Electric Company Profile
Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.
Read More
