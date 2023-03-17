Brokerages Set Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Price Target at $89.00

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Franklin Electric in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Franklin Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

In related news, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,400 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.74, for a total transaction of $129,836.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,918 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,155.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kenneth Keene sold 1,149 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $110,970.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,272 shares in the company, valued at $412,589.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,400 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.74, for a total value of $129,836.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,918 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,155.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,387 shares of company stock worth $1,364,860 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 151.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 9,845 shares in the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FELE stock opened at $90.41 on Friday. Franklin Electric has a twelve month low of $68.27 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.77 and a 200 day moving average of $85.76.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $489.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.50 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Franklin Electric will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a $0.225 dividend. This is an increase from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.67%.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

