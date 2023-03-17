Minto Apartment Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share (TSE:MI)

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Minto Apartment in a report released on Monday, March 13th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Minto Apartment’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Minto Apartment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th.

