AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.12.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $1.20 to $1.10 in a report on Friday, November 25th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Monday, February 13th.

In other news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 80,750 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $377,910.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 80,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $377,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,420 shares in the company, valued at $20,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 48,000,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $72,480,874.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 179,231,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,640,211.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,324,340 shares of company stock valued at $145,701,544. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMC. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 418.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,635,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,934,000 after buying an additional 2,126,916 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 225.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,824,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,268,000 after buying an additional 1,955,987 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,270,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,413,000 after buying an additional 1,682,299 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 1,349.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 844,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,441,000 after buying an additional 786,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 998.8% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 795,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,545,000 after buying an additional 723,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMC stock opened at $4.39 on Friday. AMC Entertainment has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $34.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.88.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $990.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

