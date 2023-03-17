Stifel Firstegy Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Stifel Firstegy boosted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Peyto Exploration & Development in a note issued to investors on Sunday, March 12th. Stifel Firstegy analyst M. Dunn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.58. Stifel Firstegy has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Peyto Exploration & Development’s current full-year earnings is $2.08 per share.

PEY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James lowered Peyto Exploration & Development from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.79.

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock opened at C$12.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.28, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.69. Peyto Exploration & Development has a one year low of C$9.71 and a one year high of C$17.13.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.90%. This is a positive change from Peyto Exploration & Development’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.00%.

In related news, Senior Officer David Alan Thomas sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.63, for a total value of C$303,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 253,872 shares in the company, valued at C$3,206,403.36. In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Director Darren Gee sold 74,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.92, for a total value of C$1,032,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 392,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,460,955.20. Also, Senior Officer David Alan Thomas sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.63, for a total value of C$303,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 253,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,206,403.36. Insiders have sold a total of 144,015 shares of company stock worth $1,947,398 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

