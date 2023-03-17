Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Receives $32.17 Average Target Price from Analysts

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.69.

Several equities analysts have commented on OSH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Oak Street Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair lowered shares of Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Oak Street Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OSH opened at $35.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.75. Oak Street Health has a 1 year low of $13.29 and a 1 year high of $35.70.

Insider Activity

Oak Street Health ( NYSE:OSH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.02. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 23.57% and a negative return on equity of 1,883.59%. The firm had revenue of $577.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Oak Street Health will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Brian Clem sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $120,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 546,337 shares in the company, valued at $13,123,014.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 400,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $13,628,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,874,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,016,582.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Clem sold 5,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $120,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 546,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,123,014.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 683,247 shares of company stock worth $23,127,762 over the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oak Street Health

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Oak Street Health by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 1,496.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oak Street Health

(Get Rating)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

