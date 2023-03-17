Brokerages Set BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Price Target at $15.54

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.12.

BIGC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 575,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $5,756,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,048 shares in the company, valued at $460,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert Kaloustian sold 3,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $38,776.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,330.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 575,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $5,756,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 587,642 shares of company stock worth $5,870,472. Company insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BigCommerce

BigCommerce Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIGC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BigCommerce by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in BigCommerce by 351.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in BigCommerce in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in BigCommerce by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $8.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $649.29 million, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.60 and its 200-day moving average is $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75. BigCommerce has a 52 week low of $7.74 and a 52 week high of $24.10.

About BigCommerce

(Get Rating)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

