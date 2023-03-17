Brokerages Set BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Price Target at $15.54

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.12.
BIGC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th.
In other news, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 575,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $5,756,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,048 shares in the company, valued at $460,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert Kaloustian sold 3,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $38,776.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,330.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 575,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $5,756,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 587,642 shares of company stock worth $5,870,472. Company insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $8.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $649.29 million, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.60 and its 200-day moving average is $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75. BigCommerce has a 52 week low of $7.74 and a 52 week high of $24.10.
BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.
