Head-To-Head Comparison: Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO) vs. Pono Capital (NASDAQ:PONO)

Pono Capital (NASDAQ:PONO – Get Rating) and Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Pono Capital and Draganfly, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pono Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Draganfly 0 0 1 0 3.00

Draganfly has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 85.19%. Given Draganfly’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Draganfly is more favorable than Pono Capital.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pono Capital N/A N/A N/A Draganfly 26.95% -63.04% -53.90%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Pono Capital and Draganfly’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

74.1% of Pono Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Draganfly shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Pono Capital has a beta of 0.07, meaning that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Draganfly has a beta of 3.76, meaning that its stock price is 276% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pono Capital and Draganfly’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pono Capital N/A N/A $4.59 million N/A N/A Draganfly $5.63 million 11.15 -$12.93 million $0.21 9.00

Pono Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Draganfly.

Summary

Draganfly beats Pono Capital on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pono Capital

Pono Capital Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of enterprise security and operations applications, cloud-based content and digital streaming services, drone technology and service, artificial intelligence, consumer healthcare and wellness, biomedical technology, entertainment/gaming, distance learning, and online retail and e-sports. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Honolulu, Hawaii.

About Draganfly

Draganfly Inc. manufactures and sells commercial unmanned aerial vehicles worldwide. Its products include quadcopters, fixed wing aircrafts, ground based robots, and handheld controllers, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, flight training, and data collection. The company also offers custom engineering and training, simulation consulting, and flight training services, as well as wireless video systems. It serves public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, and mapping and surveying markets. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

