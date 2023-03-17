Brokerages Set Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Price Target at $10.88

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.88.

Several research firms recently commented on FULC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock opened at $3.68 on Tuesday. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $24.79. The stock has a market cap of $227.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.42 and its 200 day moving average is $8.20.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Gould sold 6,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $101,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,497,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,923,076 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,999,988.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,609,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,926,152. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert J. Gould sold 6,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $101,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 499,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,497,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have purchased 2,206,655 shares of company stock valued at $26,922,842 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,630,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 511.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,988,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663,800 shares during the period. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,708,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,450,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,640,000.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

