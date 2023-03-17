Analysts Set Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Target Price at $33.25

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.25.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 30 to SEK 29 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLSNY opened at $4.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.29. Telia Company AB has a 1-year low of $4.88 and a 1-year high of $8.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.88.

About Telia Company AB (publ)

Telia Company AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:TLSNY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 15.36% and a negative net margin of 14.49%. Equities analysts anticipate that Telia Company AB will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses on mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

