Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Receives $32.03 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.03.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SHLS. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $37.50 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Shoals Technologies Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ SHLS opened at $19.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.54 and its 200-day moving average is $24.67. Shoals Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $32.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 2.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shoals Technologies Group

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, President Jeffery Tolnar sold 3,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $70,534.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 66,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,048.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, President Jeffery Tolnar sold 3,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $70,534.75. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 66,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,048.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 12,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total transaction of $344,837.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,877,864.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,747,894 shares of company stock valued at $599,705,195 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 42,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.