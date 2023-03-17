Brokerages Set Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) PT at $132.00

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $132.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LBRDK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 576,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,987,000 after purchasing an additional 12,770 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 258,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,733,000 after acquiring an additional 118,428 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,655,000. Finally, NFC Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. NFC Investments LLC now owns 194,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,859,000 after buying an additional 62,847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

Shares of LBRDK opened at $79.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.44. Liberty Broadband has a 52 week low of $68.67 and a 52 week high of $142.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.14.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.74 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 128.92% and a return on equity of 14.08%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

