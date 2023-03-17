WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Receives C$187.55 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$187.55.

WSP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$183.00 to C$194.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Shares of WSP Global stock opened at C$174.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$171.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$163.11. The company has a market cap of C$21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.94. WSP Global has a fifty-two week low of C$130.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$181.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.97, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.76%.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

