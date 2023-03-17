Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) vs. Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Head-To-Head Analysis

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) and Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Intra-Cellular Therapies has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacira BioSciences has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Intra-Cellular Therapies and Pacira BioSciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intra-Cellular Therapies $250.31 million 17.22 -$256.26 million ($2.72) -16.64 Pacira BioSciences $666.82 million 2.86 $15.91 million $0.31 133.77

Analyst Ratings

Pacira BioSciences has higher revenue and earnings than Intra-Cellular Therapies. Intra-Cellular Therapies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pacira BioSciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and Pacira BioSciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intra-Cellular Therapies 0 2 7 0 2.78 Pacira BioSciences 0 1 6 0 2.86

Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has a consensus price target of $69.40, suggesting a potential upside of 53.37%. Pacira BioSciences has a consensus price target of $64.36, suggesting a potential upside of 55.21%. Given Pacira BioSciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pacira BioSciences is more favorable than Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.0% of Intra-Cellular Therapies shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Intra-Cellular Therapies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Pacira BioSciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Intra-Cellular Therapies and Pacira BioSciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intra-Cellular Therapies -102.37% -35.88% -31.86% Pacira BioSciences 2.39% 11.09% 4.74%

Summary

Pacira BioSciences beats Intra-Cellular Therapies on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS. The firm’s lead product candidate, ITI-007, is in clinical development as a first-in-class treatment for schizophrenia. It also includes pre-clinical programs that are focused on advancing drug candidates for the treatment of cognitive dysfunction, in both schizophrenia and Alzheimer’s disease and for disease modification and the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders, including Alzheimer’s disease. The company was founded by Paul Greengard and Sharon Mates in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira Biosciences, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

