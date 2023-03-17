Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Receives $110.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.00.

WTKWY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Wolters Kluwer from €126.00 ($135.48) to €129.00 ($138.71) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. BNP Paribas downgraded Wolters Kluwer from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Wolters Kluwer from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Wolters Kluwer from €113.00 ($121.51) to €108.00 ($116.13) in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

WTKWY stock opened at $121.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Wolters Kluwer has a 1-year low of $87.92 and a 1-year high of $121.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.05.

Wolters Kluwer NV engages in the provision of information, software solutions, and services for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, finance, risk and compliance, and legal sectors. It operates through the following segments: Health; Tax and Accounting; Governance, Risk, and Compliance; and Legal and Regulatory.

