Analysts Set Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Price Target at $6.00

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPCE. Wolfe Research upgraded Virgin Galactic from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virgin Galactic

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 148.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.12% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SPCE opened at $4.59 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.30 and a 200-day moving average of $4.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a current ratio of 5.44. Virgin Galactic has a 52-week low of $3.24 and a 52-week high of $11.25.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.37 million. Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 80.14% and a negative net margin of 21,632.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 800.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Virgin Galactic will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Virgin Galactic

(Get Rating)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.