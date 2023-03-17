Brokerages Set argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) PT at $454.08

Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $454.50.

ARGX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of argenx from $443.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of argenx from $471.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of argenx from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of argenx in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

argenx Price Performance

Shares of ARGX opened at $358.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $372.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $372.95. argenx has a 52 week low of $267.35 and a 52 week high of $407.93.

Institutional Trading of argenx

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.08) by $2.38. The business had revenue of $182.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.11 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 159.36% and a negative return on equity of 71.67%. On average, analysts forecast that argenx will post -9.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of argenx during the third quarter worth about $3,542,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in argenx during the third quarter worth about $1,177,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in argenx by 3.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,377,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,237,000 after acquiring an additional 182,835 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in argenx during the third quarter worth about $1,972,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in argenx by 0.4% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 348,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

argenx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

argenx SE operates as a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. It operates from the Netherlands, Belgium, the United States of America, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. The firm partnering with academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines.

Featured Articles

