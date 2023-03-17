Fundamental Research Reiterates C$73.83 Price Target for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM)

Fundamental Research set a C$73.83 price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CM. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$66.00 to C$66.50 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$69.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$69.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, CSFB increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$66.22.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of CM stock opened at C$57.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$52.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.04. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of C$53.58 and a 52 week high of C$82.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$60.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$60.26.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Announces Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( TSE:CM Get Rating ) (NYSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported C$1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.66 by C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$5.93 billion for the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 9.89%. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.6105384 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.55%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

