Ayala Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ADXS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADXS opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.44. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $10.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.68.

Advaxis, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies. It manages platform technology that utilizes live attenuated Listeria monocytogenes bioengineered to secrete antigen or adjuvant fusion proteins. The firm has four franchises in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development, namely: HPV-associated cancers, prostate cancer, neoantigen therapy and hotspot mutation therapy.

