Scotiabank Raises Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target to C$30.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$24.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$19.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ero Copper presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$23.65.

ERO opened at C$21.52 on Tuesday. Ero Copper has a fifty-two week low of C$10.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$21.62 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.13, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market cap of C$1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.12.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

