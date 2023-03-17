Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Receives Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ARCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.71.

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $17.79 on Monday. Ares Capital has a 1 year low of $16.53 and a 1 year high of $22.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.22 and its 200 day moving average is $18.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 160.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in Ares Capital by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 164,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp now owns 21,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Ares Capital by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 12,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. 32.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

