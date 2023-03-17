CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Given New C$4.60 Price Target at Scotiabank

CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$4.35 to C$4.60 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th.
CES Energy Solutions Price Performance
Shares of CESDF opened at $1.94 on Monday. CES Energy Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $2.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average is $2.01.
CES Energy Solutions Increases Dividend
About CES Energy Solutions
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.
