Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Price Target Raised to C$9.00

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CS. National Bankshares increased their target price on Capstone Copper from C$6.50 to C$7.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. CIBC raised their target price on Capstone Copper from C$5.25 to C$6.25 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$5.75 to C$6.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$6.97.

Capstone Copper Stock Performance

Shares of CS stock opened at C$5.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$6.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.40. Capstone Copper has a 1 year low of C$2.25 and a 1 year high of C$7.77. The firm has a market cap of C$3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.16.

Insider Transactions at Capstone Copper

About Capstone Copper

In related news, Director Oscar Gustavo Valenzuela sold 389,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.96, for a total transaction of C$1,935,498.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,054,800 shares in the company, valued at C$5,236,027.20. Insiders own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

