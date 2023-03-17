Fundamental Research Analysts Give Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) a C$86.76 Price Target

Fundamental Research set a C$86.76 price target on Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BNS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$77.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia to C$73.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$75.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$78.09.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Up 0.8 %

BNS stock opened at C$65.72 on Tuesday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of C$63.19 and a twelve month high of C$94.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$78.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$70.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$68.73.

Bank of Nova Scotia Announces Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 58.27%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

