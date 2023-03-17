CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Given New C$4.60 Price Target at Scotiabank

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$4.35 to C$4.60 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CEU. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.85 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$4.58.
CES Energy Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of CEU opened at C$2.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$674.48 million, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.49. CES Energy Solutions has a 12 month low of C$2.02 and a 12 month high of C$3.27.
CES Energy Solutions Dividend Announcement
About CES Energy Solutions
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.
Further Reading
- Don’t Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
- A Weakening Economy Suggests Caution Before Buying Five Below
- Williams-Sonoma: Time To Buy At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Why DraftKings Could Keep Outperforming in 2023
- Charles Schwab And The Safest 30% You Can Make This Year
Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.