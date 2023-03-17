CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Given New C$4.60 Price Target at Scotiabank

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$4.35 to C$4.60 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CEU. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.85 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$4.58.

Shares of CEU opened at C$2.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$674.48 million, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.49. CES Energy Solutions has a 12 month low of C$2.02 and a 12 month high of C$3.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. CES Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

