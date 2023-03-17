Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,850

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,800 ($34.13) to GBX 2,850 ($34.73) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bunzl from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays downgraded Bunzl from an equal weight rating to a sell rating and set a $2,750.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bunzl from GBX 2,250 ($27.42) to GBX 2,340 ($28.52) in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Bunzl from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,300 ($40.22) to GBX 3,060 ($37.29) in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bunzl presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,841.67.

Bunzl Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BZLFY opened at $36.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.32. Bunzl has a 52 week low of $28.79 and a 52 week high of $41.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

