Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Price Target Increased to C$9.50 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.25 to C$9.50 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Bonterra Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th.

Bonterra Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

OTCMKTS BNEFF opened at $4.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $155.04 million, a PE ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.10. Bonterra Energy has a 1-year low of $3.97 and a 1-year high of $10.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.84 and a 200-day moving average of $5.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy ( OTCMKTS:BNEFF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Bonterra Energy had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 22.72%. The firm had revenue of $64.20 million during the quarter.

Bonterra Energy Corp. engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations focus on the Pembina Cardium, Shaunavon, and Prespatou properties. The company was founded by George Frederick Fink in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

