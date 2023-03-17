Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) PT Lowered to C$8.50 at National Bankshares

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Acumen Capital dropped their target price on Dexterra Group from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$6.40 to C$6.25 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Dexterra Group from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of Dexterra Group from C$9.00 to C$8.40 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Dexterra Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Dexterra Group stock opened at C$5.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.56, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of C$338.92 million, a PE ratio of 103.90, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. Dexterra Group has a fifty-two week low of C$5.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. Dexterra Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 700.00%.

Dexterra Group Inc provides support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management; Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The Integrated Facilities Management segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, retail, healthcare, business and industry, education, rail, hotels and leisure, and government.

