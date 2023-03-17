Cormark Raises AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Price Target to C$12.00

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Cormark from C$9.25 to C$12.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, TD Securities dropped their target price on AirBoss of America from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AirBoss of America currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$14.86.
AirBoss of America Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of BOS opened at C$7.89 on Tuesday. AirBoss of America has a 1 year low of C$5.62 and a 1 year high of C$36.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.74. The stock has a market cap of C$213.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.78, a PEG ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 1.89.
In other AirBoss of America news, Senior Officer Andrew Lowe purchased 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.07 per share, with a total value of C$59,388.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$59,388. Insiders own 35.31% of the company’s stock.
AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.
