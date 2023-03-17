Raymond James Boosts Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Price Target to C$7.00

Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James to C$7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$6.25 to C$7.25 in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Doman Building Materials Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.29.

Doman Building Materials Group Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CWXZF opened at $4.85 on Tuesday. Doman Building Materials Group has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $6.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.38 and a 200 day moving average of $4.69.

About Doman Building Materials Group

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. engages in the distribution and trade of construction materials. It operates through the Distribution and Forestry segments. The Distribution segment involves the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products. The Forestry segment includes timber ownership and management of private timberlands and forest licenses, harvesting and trucking operations, and value-added services.

