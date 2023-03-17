Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Price Target Raised to C$10.50

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

BDT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Laurentian boosted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.50 to C$11.75 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Bird Construction Stock Performance

TSE:BDT opened at C$9.27 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$8.87 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$498.45 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.34. Bird Construction has a twelve month low of C$5.74 and a twelve month high of C$9.55.

Bird Construction Increases Dividend

About Bird Construction

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.036 dividend. This is an increase from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is 41.49%.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

