Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Given New C$9.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CIAFF. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.25 in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Champion Iron Price Performance

Shares of CIAFF opened at $4.91 on Tuesday. Champion Iron has a 12-month low of $2.93 and a 12-month high of $6.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.15 and its 200 day moving average is $4.30.

Champion Iron Company Profile

Champion Iron Ltd. engages in the production, exploration, and development of iron ore properties. Its portfolio includes Bloom Lake and Consolidated Fire Lake North. The company was founded on May 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Rozelle, Australia.

