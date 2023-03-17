HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com lowered shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HCA. Citigroup lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Cowen lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $237.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $269.41.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of HCA stock opened at $254.38 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $254.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.41. HCA Healthcare has a 12 month low of $164.47 and a 12 month high of $279.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 1,260.96%. The firm had revenue of $15.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.51 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 17.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 11.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HCA Healthcare news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total value of $7,745,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,076,566.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Timothy M. Mcmanus sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.06, for a total value of $2,007,074.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,537.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total value of $7,745,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,076,566.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,899 shares of company stock worth $20,460,494. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

